BofA Securities slashes price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] – find out why.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] loss -2.93% or -1.86 points to close at $61.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2953601 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Transitions to Vice Chair, External Affairs; Laura Hodges Bethge Named to Succeed Her.

Today, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced that after an illustrious tenure at the helm of Celebrity Cruises, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo will transition to Vice Chair, External Affairs for Royal Caribbean Group, effective May 1. In her new role, Lutoff-Perlo will continue reporting to Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty. Laura Hodges Bethge, currently executive vice president, shared services operations, will become the next brand president of Celebrity Cruises.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Lisa has been instrumental in transforming the Celebrity Cruises brand to what it is today,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From helping us introduce the revolutionary Edge Series of ships to advancing the role of women in maritime careers, Lisa has had an incredible career during her time leading Celebrity Cruises, and multiple parts of our Royal Caribbean International brand. I have had the pleasure of working with Lisa for almost 18 years, and I know her expertise will be invaluable as she transitions to serve as my Vice Chair, External Affairs.”.

It opened the trading session at $63.93, the shares rose to $64.355 and dropped to $61.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCL points out that the company has recorded 50.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -98.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 2953601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.72, while it was recorded at 62.13 for the last single week of trading, and 52.88 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $11,964 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.52 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,646,712 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 12,410,697 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 160,535,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,592,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,652,398 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,454 shares during the same period.