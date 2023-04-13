Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Revenue clocked in at $7.56 billion, down -13.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price plunged by -3.86 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Bath & Body Works Announces Changes to Leadership Team and Organizational Structure.

Thilina Gunasinghe Appointed Chief Digital & Technology Officer; Company Creates New Chief Customer Officer Role with Search Underway.

Wendy Arlin to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; Company Commences Search for Successor.

A sum of 2957076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $38.25 and dropped to a low of $36.19 until finishing in the latest session at $36.37.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.75. The average equity rating for BBWI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $49.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 50 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading, and 37.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.03. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 3.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,338 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,351,380, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.44 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $639.3 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 26,974,458 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 23,678,217 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 169,754,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,407,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,111,582 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,617,969 shares during the same period.