Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] is -80.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ: AMV] gained 12.07% or 0.07 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 7692148 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Atlis Motor Vehicles to Share Important Updates Regarding the Company’s Future During Live Stream Event on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $0.62, the shares rose to $0.76 and dropped to $0.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMV points out that the company has recorded -96.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, AMV reached to a volume of 7692148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMV shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for AMV stock

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.56. With this latest performance, AMV shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2264, while it was recorded at 0.5394 for the last single week of trading.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMV is now -1,932.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2,271.77. Additionally, AMV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 409.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 170.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] managed to generate an average of -$760,011 per employee.Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.53% of AMV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMV stocks are: BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 34,523, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 18,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in AMV stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $9000.0 in AMV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ:AMV] by around 95,019 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,019 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.