Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.36 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call toll free by dialing +1(877) 407-0312. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 389-0899. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing toll free +1 (877) 660-6853 and to international callers by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415. For all replays, please reference access code 13736873. An archived replay will also be available through May 23, 2023 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

Ares Capital Corporation stock is now -0.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.50 and lowest of $18.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.54, which means current price is +8.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 2764312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,166 million, or 31.33% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 11,316,074, which is approximately 2.872% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,258,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.12 million in ARCC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $104.43 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 19,545,120 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 10,411,700 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 143,805,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,762,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,507,259 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,158,883 shares during the same period.