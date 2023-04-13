Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Revenue clocked in at $9.65 billion, down -33.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price plunged by -9.71 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on March 22, 2023 that The Altice USA Board of Directors Announces the Appointment of Alexandre Fonseca as a Director and Chairman of the Board.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces today that its Board of Directors has named a new member, Alexandre Fonseca, who will serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Fonseca currently serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Altice Group in Europe. He succeeds Dexter Goei who steps down as Executive Chairman. Mr. Goei remains a director of the board.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an important time at Altice USA,” said Mr. Fonseca. “The company today finds itself in a position of strength thanks to the stewardship of CEO Dennis Mathew and his leadership team, and I look forward to working with him and my fellow directors to capitalize on this momentum and further accelerate the value we provide to our employees, customers and shareholders.”.

A sum of 4087000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $3.46 and dropped to a low of $3.06 until finishing in the latest session at $3.07.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.51. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $862 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 35,252,350, which is approximately 1.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,264,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.1 million in ATUS stocks shares; and REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $51.98 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 41.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 59,631,343 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 64,687,586 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 129,171,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,490,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,317,968 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 48,899,780 shares during the same period.