Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $68

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price plunged by -2.78 percent to reach at -$1.2. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Alaska Air Group announces webcast of first-quarter 2023 financial results.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK), the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2023 first quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, April 20, 2023. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3015980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $43.14 and dropped to a low of $41.53 until finishing in the latest session at $41.98.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.74. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $62.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $54 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.72, while it was recorded at 42.32 for the last single week of trading, and 44.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.06. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,436 million, or 79.90% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,571,902, which is approximately 1.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,283,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.5 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $300.35 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 7.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 9,692,226 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 5,290,744 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 87,739,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,722,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,984 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,149,294 shares during the same period.