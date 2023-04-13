Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -26.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -31.33%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Pegtarviliase for the Treatment of Classical Homocystinuria and Begins Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

Results from Cohorts 1 and 2 Showed a Dose-Dependent Reduction in Total Homocysteine Levels.

Results from Cohort 3 Indicated Additional Dose Exploration and Data from Longer Treatment Duration May be Needed.

Over the last 12 months, AGLE stock dropped by -92.69%. The one-year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.4. The average equity rating for AGLE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.62 million, with 95.40 million shares outstanding and 60.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 266.41K shares, AGLE stock reached a trading volume of 7020188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AGLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.33. With this latest performance, AGLE shares dropped by -48.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.07 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3873, while it was recorded at 0.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5403 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3640.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3598.75.

Return on Total Capital for AGLE is now -117.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.23. Additionally, AGLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] managed to generate an average of -$1,214,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 78.80% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,347,689, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,611,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in AGLE stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.05 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 6,703,284 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 8,727,511 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,236,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,667,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,647 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 6,063,867 shares during the same period.