Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Revenue clocked in at $4.39 billion, up 3.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] traded at a low on 04/11/23, posting a -1.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4034580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $20.35 billion, with 293.84 million shares outstanding and 224.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 4034580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $85.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $100 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 130 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.00, while it was recorded at 71.55 for the last single week of trading, and 81.76 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $12,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.37%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $11,462 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,207,290, which is approximately 17.999% of the company’s market cap and around 9.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,732,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.14 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $755.53 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 16,900,187 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 13,970,136 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 130,178,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,048,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,225,727 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,270 shares during the same period.