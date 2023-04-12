Wolfe Research lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] jumped around 3.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $99.77 at the close of the session, up 3.69%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Second Quarter Earnings on April 20, 2023.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 420753. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 47854. The teleconference replay will be available through April 27, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2023.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock is now 11.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHI Stock saw the intraday high of $100.365 and lowest of $97.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.14, which means current price is +12.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 4319253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $107 to $102.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $96, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.37.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.96, while it was recorded at 97.29 for the last single week of trading, and 82.94 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.53. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $442,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $28,942 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,603,101, which is approximately 6.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,846,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.94 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 69.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 29,928,159 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 24,689,680 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 246,174,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,792,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,814,176 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,129 shares during the same period.