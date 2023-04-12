why Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.53

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.36%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Gold Fields’ suite of annual reports includes the Integrated Annual Report 2022 (IAR), the statutory Annual Financial Report 2022 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2022 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2022 Climate Change Report. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders on or about 4 April 2023. Gold Fields has also filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities Exchange Commission and published the Form 20-F on its website.

Over the last 12 months, GFI stock dropped by -0.54%. The one-year Gold Fields Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.48. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.07 billion, with 891.30 million shares outstanding and 858.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, GFI stock reached a trading volume of 7157451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 55.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.79 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

103 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 19,122,394 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 64,324,094 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 122,266,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,713,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,262,971 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 28,294,884 shares during the same period.