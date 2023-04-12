why Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.24

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] gained 6.58% on the last trading session, reaching $21.54 price per share at the time.

Array Technologies Inc. represents 150.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. ARRY stock price has been found in the range of $20.48 to $21.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 4181450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ARRY stock

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 20.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.76 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

There are presently around $3,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.75 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $155.61 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 20,734,538 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 19,623,912 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 112,067,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,425,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,703,034 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,360 shares during the same period.