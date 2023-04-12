Wall Street Analyst Initiated Canaan Inc. [CAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.975 during the day while it closed the day at $2.92. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

– Achieves Record-high Bitcoin Mining Computing Power of 3.8EH/s Installed as of February-end 2023 -.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Canaan Inc. stock has also gained 10.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has inclined by 16.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.75% and gained 41.75% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $429.33 million, with 167.69 million shares outstanding and 125.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 5334433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 25.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 2,619,406 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,512,178 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,426,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,557,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,307 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,467 shares during the same period.