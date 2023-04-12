Wall Street Analyst Initiated Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, which ended February 25, 2023.

A sum of 7664085 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $20.73 until finishing in the latest session at $20.87.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.33. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.55, while it was recorded at 20.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.99. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] managed to generate an average of $5,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 129.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,553 million, or 68.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $363.57 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 9.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 51,082,302 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 45,918,216 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 259,117,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,117,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,236,902 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 10,088,901 shares during the same period.