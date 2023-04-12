Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] gained 1.64% or 1.0 points to close at $62.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3398839 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Tyson Foods Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

It opened the trading session at $61.26, the shares rose to $62.66 and dropped to $61.175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded -2.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 3398839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $89 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $61, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.93, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 68.78 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $14,374 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,724,256, which is approximately 2.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,132,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $889.32 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 26,771,121 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 31,664,521 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 177,003,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,439,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,559,687 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132,783 shares during the same period.