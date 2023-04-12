Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Office Properties Income Trust [NASDAQ: OPI] plunged by -$2.82 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.78 during the day while it closed the day at $8.73. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Office Properties Income Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust Announce Agreement to Merge in All-Share Transaction.

Creates a Diversified REIT with a Broad Portfolio, Defensive Tenant Base and Strong Growth Potential.

Gains Access to an Attractive Portfolio of Medical Office and Life Science Properties and Provides Access to National, Private Pay Senior Living Communities Benefitting from Strategic Turnaround.

Office Properties Income Trust stock has also loss -29.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPI stock has declined by -43.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.94% and lost -34.61% year-on date.

The market cap for OPI stock reached $427.51 million, with 48.33 million shares outstanding and 47.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.57K shares, OPI reached a trading volume of 5836766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPI shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPI stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Office Properties Income Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Office Properties Income Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Office Properties Income Trust is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

OPI stock trade performance evaluation

Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.02. With this latest performance, OPI shares dropped by -37.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.06 for Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.32. Office Properties Income Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for OPI is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.50. Additionally, OPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Office Properties Income Trust go to 5.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $447 million, or 81.40% of OPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,276,942, which is approximately 5.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,119,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.78 million in OPI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.01 million in OPI stock with ownership of nearly 3.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Office Properties Income Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Office Properties Income Trust [NASDAQ:OPI] by around 3,049,911 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 1,625,560 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,023,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,698,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,731 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 461,802 shares during the same period.