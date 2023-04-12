Veru Inc. [VERU] Is Currently 1.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.01 at the close of the session, up 1.00%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Veru Announces Preclinical Study Results that Demonstrate Sabizabulin Inhibits Poxviruses.

Sabizabulin inhibited the cell release and cell-to-cell spread of poxvirus in a preclinical study.

Veru further expands study of sabizabulin for the treatment of poxvirus acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Veru Inc. stock is now -80.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.09 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.55, which means current price is +2.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 4096001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -53.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.61 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0270, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 8.8257 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -211.47 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.88.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -63.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.64. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$359,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $47 million, or 49.10% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: CANDRIAM S.C.A. with ownership of 10,216,487, which is approximately 170.195% of the company’s market cap and around 19.22% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,858,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.86 million in VERU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7.29 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 14.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 14,608,665 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,370,265 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 24,678,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,657,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 760,250 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,372 shares during the same period.