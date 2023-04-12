Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] Stock trading around $6.98 per share: What’s Next?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.17 during the day while it closed the day at $6.98. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Thoughtworks Accelerates Value Delivery with Launch of Engineering Effectiveness Solution.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the launch of its Engineering Effectiveness solution designed to help organizations optimize their software engineering teams to deliver more customer value quickly and with less investment.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

With rising costs and unpredictable market conditions, executives are feeling the pressure to leverage engineering talent in a more effective, sustainable and visible way. The Thoughtworks Engineering Effectiveness solution provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of services and tools that drive software excellence by addressing platform engineering, developer productivity, accelerators, testing strategies, technical debt and engineering culture.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock has also loss -5.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWKS stock has declined by -34.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.37% and lost -31.50% year-on date.

The market cap for TWKS stock reached $2.24 billion, with 315.20 million shares outstanding and 89.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.15K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 4415220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $14 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

TWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.13.

Return on Total Capital for TWKS is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.22. Additionally, TWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] managed to generate an average of -$8,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 10.30%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $608 million, or 26.40% of TWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 24,152,051, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,025,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.22 million in TWKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.98 million in TWKS stock with ownership of nearly 21.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:TWKS] by around 11,713,204 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,404,914 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 63,704,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,822,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWKS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,184 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,169,262 shares during the same period.