The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] moved up 1.76: Why It’s Important

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.11 at the close of the session, up 1.76%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Carlyle Aviation Partners’ Fly Leasing to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is now 0.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CG Stock saw the intraday high of $30.48 and lowest of $29.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.00, which means current price is +5.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 4116884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 58 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.03, while it was recorded at 29.49 for the last single week of trading, and 31.58 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.77%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $5,969 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,952,869, which is approximately 3.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,697,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.81 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $395.05 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 8.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 38,092,539 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 29,690,909 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 133,946,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,729,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,304,104 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,498,815 shares during the same period.