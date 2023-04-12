The Benchmark Company slashes price target on RXO Inc. [RXO] – find out why.

RXO Inc. [NYSE: RXO] gained 1.87% or 0.35 points to close at $19.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3549496 shares. The company report on April 4, 2023 that RXO Named a 2022 Supplier of the Year by General Motors for Fifth Straight Year.

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, was named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 31st annual ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. This is the fifth consecutive year RXO has received the award.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies that are among the highest quality in the automotive industry. For more than 10 years, RXO and GM have collaborated on the continuous improvement of GM’s aftermarket parts distribution channel, focusing on on-time delivery and cost-efficiency.

If we look at the average trading volume of 975.38K shares, RXO reached to a volume of 3549496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RXO Inc. [RXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXO shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for RXO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for RXO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on RXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RXO stock

RXO Inc. [RXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for RXO Inc. [RXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RXO Inc. [RXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. RXO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.92.

Return on Total Capital for RXO is now 18.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RXO Inc. [RXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.28. Additionally, RXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RXO Inc. [RXO] managed to generate an average of $10,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.34.RXO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RXO Inc. [RXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXO Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RXO Inc. [RXO]

There are presently around $1,915 million, or 91.30% of RXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 15,278,808, which is approximately 51.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,675,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.78 million in RXO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.24 million in RXO stock with ownership of nearly 8.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RXO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in RXO Inc. [NYSE:RXO] by around 17,582,595 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 19,485,172 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 65,433,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,501,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,689,661 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 8,222,560 shares during the same period.