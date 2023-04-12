Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is -8.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $7.56 price per share at the time.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group represents 1.57 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.78 billion with the latest information. TME stock price has been found in the range of $7.49 to $7.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 4361360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TME stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 4.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for TME stock

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 9.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 71,234,030 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 42,566,231 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 287,748,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,549,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,381,917 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,822,442 shares during the same period.