SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Stock trading around $0.50 per share: What’s Next?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] traded at a high on 04/11/23, posting a 5.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.50. The company report on April 4, 2023 that SciSparc Receives Final Approval to Commence its Phase IIb Clinical Trial for SCI-110 to treat Tourette Syndrome.

The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center granted its final approval to use SCI-110 in a clinical trial.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3885061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciSparc Ltd. stands at 13.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.15%.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $1.78 million, with 3.53 million shares outstanding and 3.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 3885061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.69. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7086, while it was recorded at 0.4637 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0090 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPRC is now -117.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, SPRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,447,250 per employee.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.84% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 113,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in SPRC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

0 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,880 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 82,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,080 shares during the same period.