ROTH Capital lifts Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.75%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Workhorse Group Establishes Certified Dealer Program and Announces Kingsburg Truck Center as its First Certified Dealership in California.

As part of the Certified Dealer Program, Workhorse has established a comprehensive training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. The program will enable dealers to safely assist customers with vehicle maintenance in addition to providing strategies for vehicle deployment into their fleets. To ensure high quality vehicle maintenance, Workhorse certified dealers have also made investments in EV charging infrastructure, tooling, and building out spare parts inventory.

Over the last 12 months, WKHS stock dropped by -74.88%. The one-year Workhorse Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.43. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $181.94 million, with 162.95 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, WKHS stock reached a trading volume of 4290966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.75. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7217, while it was recorded at 1.1270 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4348 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 34.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,538,946, which is approximately 11.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.83 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.64 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 10.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 9,698,355 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 5,237,613 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 43,125,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,061,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,077 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,930 shares during the same period.