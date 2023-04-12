Robert W. Baird lifts Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX: FSP] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, payable on May 11, 2023 to stockholders of record as of April 21, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock has also loss -14.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSP stock has declined by -52.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.94% and lost -51.28% year-on date.

The market cap for FSP stock reached $140.21 million, with 103.24 million shares outstanding and 92.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, FSP reached a trading volume of 4535049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSP shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

FSP stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.74. With this latest performance, FSP shares dropped by -33.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.01 for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2366, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8555 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.04. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.67.

Return on Total Capital for FSP is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.75. Additionally, FSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] managed to generate an average of $39,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125 million, or 84.90% of FSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,567,349, which is approximately 0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,916,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.06 million in FSP stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $10.04 million in FSP stock with ownership of nearly 5.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX:FSP] by around 12,446,964 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 8,119,349 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 69,904,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,470,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,469 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 815,600 shares during the same period.