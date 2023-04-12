Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Stock trading around $27.34 per share: What’s Next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until May 25, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, RRC stock dropped by -12.85%. The one-year Range Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.56. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.77 billion, with 234.88 million shares outstanding and 234.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, RRC stock reached a trading volume of 3631349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 26.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.79. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.64.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now 59.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of $2,122,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to -2.44%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,788 million, or 89.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,628,794, which is approximately -15.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,766,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.18 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $654.42 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 0.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 29,115,030 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 26,046,225 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 158,406,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,568,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,815,338 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,299,669 shares during the same period.