PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is 1.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -0.15% or -0.28 points to close at $182.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3586630 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that TASTE OF THE NFL INCREASES ACCESS TO 100 MILLION SCHOOL MEALS, SUPPORTING GENYOUth’s MISSION TO FOSTER NUTRITION SECURITY AMONG STUDENTS NATIONWIDE.

Presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation, Super Bowl LVII’s Premier Purpose-driven Culinary Event, Held February 11, 2023, in Arizona, will Support GENYOUth’s Commitment to End Student Hunger .

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GENYOUth, a national nonprofit organization which creates healthier school communities, today announced that the collective impact of the Taste of the NFL philanthropic event totaled $1.8 million, which will benefit 700 schools and 385,000 students by increasing access to 100 million school meals to foster nutrition security among students in all 32 NFL club markets. Celebrating over 30 years as the Super Bowl’s largest purpose-driven culinary experience, Taste of the NFL was held at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix on February 11, 2023, with support from presenting sponsors Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation.

It opened the trading session at $183.42, the shares rose to $183.88 and dropped to $182.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEP points out that the company has recorded 13.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 3586630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $191.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.89, while it was recorded at 183.19 for the last single week of trading, and 175.16 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $184,756 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,504,608, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,128,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.18 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.93 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,548 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 54,209,238 shares. Additionally, 1,343 investors decreased positions by around 36,406,353 shares, while 402 investors held positions by with 917,878,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,493,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 296 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,027,406 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,563,364 shares during the same period.