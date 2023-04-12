ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain 23.81% so far this year. What now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] traded at a low on 04/11/23, posting a -0.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.22. The company report on March 21, 2023 that onsemi Launches Simulation Tools to Bring Complex Power Electronics Applications to Market Faster.

Industry-first PLECS Models and system-level simulation valid for hard and soft switching applications, corner modeling and custom parasitic environment, enabling virtual prototyping.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a breakthrough in simulation tools for onsemi’s EliteSiC Silicon Carbide (SiC) product family and its applications. The company launched the online Elite Power Simulator and Self-Service PLECS Model Generator, which provide meaningful insights for complex power electronic applications through system-level simulations at an early stage of the development cycle. The tools save power electronic engineers time by providing state-of-the-art accurate simulation data enabling EliteSiC product selection tailored to customer applications, instead of costly and time-consuming hardware fabrication and testing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3526341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for ON stock reached $33.89 billion, with 432.30 million shares outstanding and 430.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 3526341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $92.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.70, while it was recorded at 77.06 for the last single week of trading, and 68.81 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $33,204 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.36 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 34,853,510 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 32,751,023 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 359,725,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,330,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,562,605 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,809 shares during the same period.