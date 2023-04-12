Northland Capital lifts Semtech Corporation [SMTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] closed the trading session at $22.92 on 04/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.56, while the highest price level was $23.025. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended January 29, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.11 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SMTC reached to a volume of 4268331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $41.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $34 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SMTC shares from 65 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SMTC shares dropped by -21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 35.68 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +63.31. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corporation [SMTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,493 million, or 99.00% of SMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,321,050, which is approximately 6.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,465,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.66 million in SMTC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $80.46 million in SMTC stock with ownership of nearly 338.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Semtech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ:SMTC] by around 15,861,989 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 8,569,621 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 44,947,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,379,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMTC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,356,204 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,580 shares during the same period.