MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is 5.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] gained 3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $13.76 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2023 that MGIC ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT LEADERSHIP.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced three promotions in the area of Business Development, designed to further strengthen the company’s longstanding commitment to customer experience and relationships. All three promotions are effective April 1, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Danny Garcia-Velez becomes Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, having joined MGIC in 2017 with extensive experience in housing policy, product management and community development. He quickly stood out as a leader and innovator who has taken on successive leadership roles in the ensuing years. In August 2020, he was promoted to Vice President of Business Development, and in 2022 he was again promoted to Group Vice President, head of regional sales and marketing.

MGIC Investment Corporation represents 296.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.00 billion with the latest information. MTG stock price has been found in the range of $13.495 to $13.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 4559539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14.50, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on MTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47.

Trading performance analysis for MTG stock

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.47. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.28. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $1,266,982 per employee.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 3.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $3,757 million, or 99.40% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,192,185, which is approximately 5.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,494,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.84 million in MTG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $201.67 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -16.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 27,486,220 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 46,228,165 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 209,631,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,346,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,811 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,236,963 shares during the same period.