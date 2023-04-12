Market cap of The Mosaic Company [MOS] reaches 16.73B – now what?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price surged by 4.43 percent to reach at $1.99. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Mosaic Announces January and February 2023 Revenues and Sales Volumes; Updates Guidance.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its combined January and February 2023 sales volumes and revenue by business unit.

A sum of 4953130 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. The Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $47.0782 and dropped to a low of $45.16 until finishing in the latest session at $46.90.

The one-year MOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.37. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $54.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $45 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MOS shares from 61 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.73, while it was recorded at 45.59 for the last single week of trading, and 49.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,154 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,718, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,678,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in MOS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 40.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

345 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 29,445,379 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 30,923,169 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 232,537,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,905,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,675 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,867,921 shares during the same period.