Market cap of Synchrony Financial [SYF] reaches 12.99B – now what?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.60%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Study Finds Healthcare Providers Looking to Outsource Revenue Cycle Management Processes.

CWH Advisors PatientPay™ research reveals staffing shortages and shrinking margins have providers considering third-party financial partners, prioritizing patient payment experience.

A recent study published by management consulting firm CWH Advisors and sponsored by CareCredit, a Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) solution, found healthcare providers are expressing significant interest in outsourcing their revenue cycle management (RCM) processes. According to the study, 61% of providers expect to make greater use of external parties for offering patient financing options in the wake of lingering disruptions following the pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock dropped by -16.27%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.67. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.99 billion, with 445.30 million shares outstanding and 434.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 5035852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $37.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $46 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.08.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.90, while it was recorded at 28.94 for the last single week of trading, and 33.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,075 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,021,118, which is approximately -5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,088,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,768,403 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 42,579,864 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 353,931,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,279,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,279,626 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,991,242 shares during the same period.