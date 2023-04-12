Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] reaches 1.58M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] gained 16.98% or 0.45 points to close at $3.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4159408 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that ReShape Lifesciences® Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Related to its Obalon® Balloon System.

“Allowance of this patent significantly strengthens our intellectual property portfolio around innovations for the Obalon Intragastric Balloon System,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Since filing our first patent application in 2011, ReShape has pioneered the field, amassing a patent family around the intragastric balloon system, supported by a variety of novel, pending and protected inventions. Going forward, we will continue to build a defensive ‘moat’ around our product portfolio and commercialization efforts, while also taking offensive action to defend our patent position, when necessary.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.65, the shares rose to $3.89 and dropped to $2.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RSLS points out that the company has recorded -79.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 645.87K shares, RSLS reached to a volume of 4159408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.96.

Trading performance analysis for RSLS stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -187.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -97.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -240.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.61. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$1,317,723 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 37,067, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 1,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in RSLS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly 915.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 987 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 15,211 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 22,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 15,135 shares during the same period.