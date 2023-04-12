Market cap of Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] reaches 11.32B – now what?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] gained 2.66% or 0.46 points to close at $17.77 with a heavy trading volume of 4215028 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Gen Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek.

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted family of brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner, has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This marks the company’s second consecutive win of the prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row for our dedication to building trust with customers, employees and all stakeholders with our family of consumer brands,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Gen. “As the digital landscape continues to evolve and new threats are found seemingly every day, we take great pride in being a trusted ally people can depend on so they can be free to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently. Thank you to our dedicated team who work hard each day to be worthy of this award.”.

It opened the trading session at $17.29, the shares rose to $17.86 and dropped to $17.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded -14.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 4215028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.65 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 29.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.01. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] managed to generate an average of $309,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

There are presently around $9,113 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,698,555, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,558,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in GEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $451.8 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 34,340,687 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 48,750,876 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 443,378,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,470,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,956,411 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,890,620 shares during the same period.