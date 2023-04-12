Market Analysts see WW International Inc. [WW] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] price surged by 58.98 percent to reach at $2.43. The company report on April 10, 2023 that WW International, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Sequence.

“WeightWatchers is at a pivotal point where we can build new capabilities that expand our market, reinforced by our foundational strengths,” said Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers. “Given the advancements in chronic weight management medications, entering into clinical interventions, for those who medically-qualify, is a natural next step for WeightWatchers. Our goal is to provide sustainable, science-backed solutions to all weight health pathways, whether medications are part of an individual’s journey or not.”.

A sum of 76283120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. WW International Inc. shares reached a high of $6.89 and dropped to a low of $5.51 until finishing in the latest session at $6.55.

The one-year WW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.77. The average equity rating for WW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on WW stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WW shares from 40 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WW Stock Performance Analysis:

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.89. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 52.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WW International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc. [WW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 83.40% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,738,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.0 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.66 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -26.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 6,471,747 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 7,250,654 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 43,222,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,944,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,698 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,836 shares during the same period.