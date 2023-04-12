Market Analysts see StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] falling to $15. Time to buy?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.37 during the day while it closed the day at $10.18.

StoneCo Ltd. stock has also gained 10.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STNE stock has inclined by 9.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.54% and gained 7.84% year-on date.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $3.19 billion, with 312.60 million shares outstanding and 247.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 13171717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $12.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 33.80%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,961 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25,339,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,305,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.31 million in STNE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $109.03 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 191.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 62,468,488 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 33,450,415 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 120,333,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,252,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,409,658 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,712,435 shares during the same period.