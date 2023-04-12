Market Analysts see Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] traded at a high on 04/11/23, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.66. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 2, 2023, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3548011 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $17.80 billion, with 413.00 million shares outstanding and 410.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 3548011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.52, while it was recorded at 42.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.47 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.77. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $21,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $15,958 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,507,281, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,702,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.46 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -4.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 30,825,453 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 31,734,287 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 316,321,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,881,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,595,521 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,739,414 shares during the same period.