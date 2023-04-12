Market Analysts see Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] traded at a low on 04/11/23, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.54. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Gilead Sciences: Overcoming COVID-19 in Early 2020: Keith’s Story.

Early in 2020, Keith Prowell was making the most of his retirement in New York and staying active with swimming and tai chi. But as reports of a new, unknown virus started spreading, he began not feeling well.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“I started to feel like something was off and didn’t know whether it was a cold or a flu or this new thing that was out there called COVID-19,” recalls Keith.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3638543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for GILD stock reached $103.42 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 3638543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.04, while it was recorded at 82.86 for the last single week of trading, and 74.85 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.52%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $85,012 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 131,560,250, which is approximately 2.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,038,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 billion in GILD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.69 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 19.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 822 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 75,214,126 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 48,446,718 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,542,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,203,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,860,482 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,467,154 shares during the same period.