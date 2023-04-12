Market Analysts see Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] gained 3.38% or 0.89 points to close at $27.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4963302 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Environmentally: Beehives fit for a queen coming to Charlotte.

Grant will connect community and nature through educational events and experiences.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced a grant to support a collaboration with Envision Charlotte and Bee Downtown for a community apiary, comprised of three beehives, to share lessons from nature through educational events and experiences while supporting the local honey bee population.

It opened the trading session at $26.67, the shares rose to $27.295 and dropped to $26.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLY points out that the company has recorded -6.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 4963302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.51, while it was recorded at 26.19 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $7,086 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,445,082, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 29,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.74 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $683.74 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 26,502,090 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 31,021,245 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 211,893,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,416,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,002,657 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,281,869 shares during the same period.