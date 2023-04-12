JP Morgan slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a high on 04/11/23, posting a 3.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.74. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Upstart Launches the Upstart Macro Index.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced the launch of the Upstart Macro Index (UMI). In an industry first, UMI is designed to estimate how changing macroeconomic conditions, such as personal savings rate, inflation, and unemployment, are impacting the credit performance of Upstart-powered loans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4152266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.93%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $1.43 billion, with 81.38 million shares outstanding and 69.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 4152266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.12, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.68. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$57,955 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $506 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,396,482, which is approximately 6.395% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,531,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.85 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.05 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 9.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 3,978,174 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 6,858,454 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 18,632,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,469,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,651 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,728,481 shares during the same period.