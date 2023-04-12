For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.94 during the day while it closed the day at $45.74. The company report on April 10, 2023 that BNY Mellon’s Pershing X Collaborates with Snowflake to Power its Data and Analytics.

The collaboration will provide Pershing X clients with access to more powerful analytics and faster data management.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNY Mellon’s Pershing X, a technology provider and business unit of BNY Mellon | Pershing (NYSE: BK), and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, have announced they will bring the Snowflake Data Cloud to Pershing X’s suite of data offerings for clients.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -4.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.86% and gained 0.48% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $36.60 billion, with 812.16 million shares outstanding and 797.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 5603189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $54.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 185.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.91.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 45.08 for the last single week of trading, and 44.61 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.84. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $49,768 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,754 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,120,078, which is approximately 3.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.71 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 59,835,342 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 55,555,349 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 564,566,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,957,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,204,934 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,947,614 shares during the same period.