For Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] traded at a high on 04/11/23, posting a 10.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Crane Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; PacWest Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 4, replacing PacWest Bancorp (NASD:PACW) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 5. PacWest Bancorp will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NASD:NKTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE:CR) is spinning off new Crane in a transaction expected to be completed on April 4. Following the spin-off, the parent Crane Holdings Co. will have a name change to Crane NXT Co., a symbol change to CXT, and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Nektar Therapeutics is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8939454 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nektar Therapeutics stands at 13.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.23%.

The market cap for NKTR stock reached $161.89 million, with 188.25 million shares outstanding and 185.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 8939454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

How has NKTR stock performed recently?

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.08. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7392, while it was recorded at 0.7956 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0344 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

There are presently around $142 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.29 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.44 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 12,552,867 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,469,179 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 136,781,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,804,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,963 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 13,073,449 shares during the same period.