For Chewy Inc. [CHWY], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.31 during the day while it closed the day at $35.58. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Chewy’s New Campaign Puts Pets in Their Proper Place – At the Very Top.

TV spots reveal the outrageous – but actually totally normal – relationships between pet parents and their pets.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is launching a new campaign that playfully demonstrates how pets are more than pets; they are family members, confidants, best friends, lifelong companions and so much more.

Chewy Inc. stock has also loss -4.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has declined by -11.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.09% and lost -4.05% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $15.17 billion, with 424.33 million shares outstanding and 90.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4208707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $41 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 127.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.71, while it was recorded at 35.47 for the last single week of trading, and 39.78 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,709 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.72 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $601.76 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,684,523 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,880,790 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 398,953,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,519,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,435 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056,619 shares during the same period.