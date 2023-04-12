Dow Inc. [DOW] gain 11.51% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Helping Families Access Affordable Water.

On World Water Day, Dow announces a new partnership with Water.org to help provide lasting access to reliable, safe water and sanitation through affordable financing, such as small loans, in Queré taro, Mexico. Dow’s funding also will support areas facing high water scarcity with solutions such as rainwater harvesting.

Water.org is a global non-profit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world. The organization works to make water and sanitation solutions safe, accessible and cost-effective. When people in need are empowered with these life-changing resources it gives women hope, children health and families a bright future.

A sum of 4361401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.18M shares. Dow Inc. shares reached a high of $56.74 and dropped to a low of $56.00 until finishing in the latest session at $56.19.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.04. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.04, while it was recorded at 55.11 for the last single week of trading, and 52.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.64. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $120,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -2.61%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,727 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,927,483, which is approximately -4.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,896,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 763 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 24,588,605 shares. Additionally, 643 investors decreased positions by around 33,941,697 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 384,518,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,048,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,251,775 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,404,623 shares during the same period.