D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] Revenue clocked in at $7.20 million, down -55.63% YTD: What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.64 at the close of the session, down -24.83%. The company report on April 10, 2023 that D-Wave Quantum Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only quantum computing company building commercial annealing quantum computing systems and developing gate-model quantum computing systems, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, April 14 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/.

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international), conference ID code 13738032. Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the call will also be available on the “Investor Relations” page of D-Wave’s website at https://ir.dwavesys.com/events-and-presentations/.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is now -55.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QBTS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.86 and lowest of $0.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.23, which means current price is +30.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 4461088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25.

How has QBTS stock performed recently?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8013, while it was recorded at 0.7515 for the last single week of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QBTS is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] managed to generate an average of $8,081,792 per employee.D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]

There are presently around $62 million, or 62.80% of QBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,431,311, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 35.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,939,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 million in QBTS stocks shares; and LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, currently with $0.78 million in QBTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D-Wave Quantum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE:QBTS] by around 2,333,261 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 744,239 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 69,508,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,586,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QBTS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,120 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 743,937 shares during the same period.