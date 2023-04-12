CarMax Inc. [KMX] Revenue clocked in at $31.65 billion, up 18.59% YTD: What’s Next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] closed the trading session at $72.21 on 04/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.12, while the highest price level was $73.57. The company report on April 11, 2023 that CarMax Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.59 percent and weekly performance of 11.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, KMX reached to a volume of 12709087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $61.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. On December 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 100 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.18, while it was recorded at 65.67 for the last single week of trading, and 74.55 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.13. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] managed to generate an average of $35,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,297 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,821,225, which is approximately -0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,449,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.22 million in KMX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $687.41 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 22,451,147 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 14,425,642 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 134,652,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,529,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,908,309 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,214 shares during the same period.