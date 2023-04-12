Canaccord Genuity lifts Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] traded at a high on 04/11/23, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.27. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Alamos Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call, and Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3445414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alamos Gold Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $7.03 billion, with 393.04 million shares outstanding and 391.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3445414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.01 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $2,780 million, or 67.17% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,900,614, which is approximately 7.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,632,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.0 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $151.77 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -3.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 25,020,901 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 13,880,797 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 172,862,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,764,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,978,310 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,723 shares during the same period.