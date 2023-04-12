Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] moved up 1.89: Why It’s Important

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.48%.

Over the last 12 months, BHG stock dropped by -89.23%. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $128.01 million, with 629.46 million shares outstanding and 593.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, BHG stock reached a trading volume of 5287007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.62.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5335, while it was recorded at 0.2009 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0702 for the last 200 days.

BHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.07 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $8.45 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,151,732 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 8,088,988 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 437,132,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,372,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,041 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,152,688 shares during the same period.