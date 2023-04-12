BRF S.A. [BRFS] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $2.50

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price surged by 11.29 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Inter&Co Announces New Members to Its Board of Directors.

Antonio Kandir, Lorival Luz and Todd Chapman join Inter&Co’s Board of Directors.

A sum of 3773621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.26M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $1.405 and dropped to a low of $1.275 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.14. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.05. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3220, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1402 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.69. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 6.50% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 22,557,993, which is approximately -0.363% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,272,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.5 million in BRFS stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $10.16 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 21.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 15,270,841 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,469,408 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,632,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,372,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,514,545 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,741,408 shares during the same period.