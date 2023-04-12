BofA Securities slashes price target on Sea Limited [SE] – find out why.

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $82.03 on 04/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.38, while the highest price level was $84.24. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are starting 2023 on a much stronger footing,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “Our decisive pivot to focus on efficiency and profitability since late last year is already driving meaningful bottom line improvements. We delivered positive total net income in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our underlying business model and the execution capabilities of our teams. As we continue this transition and maintain our focus on sustainable growth, our approach is to do less but do it better as we serve our users across our digital ecosystem.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.66 percent and weekly performance of -6.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, SE reached to a volume of 4373873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $100.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.08.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.19, while it was recorded at 84.60 for the last single week of trading, and 64.78 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.47. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,699 million, or 80.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 40,850,962, which is approximately 27.359% of the company’s market cap and around 11.37% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,460,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.69 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 21.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 44,739,692 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 41,631,685 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 233,258,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,630,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,828,722 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,936,273 shares during the same period.