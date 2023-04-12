BofA Securities slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.43 during the day while it closed the day at $56.67. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Johnson Controls appoints Julie Brandt as Vice President and President, Building Solutions North America.

– As the leader of the $9B business, Brandt will focus on strategy development and execution to accelerate growth and deliver superior customer outcomes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Brandt succeeds Nate Manning who now leads Johnson Controls’ Global Field Operations business across all of Johnson Controls’ regional businesses in APAC, EMEALA and North America.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also loss -6.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has declined by -15.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.35% and lost -11.45% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $38.75 billion, with 687.00 million shares outstanding and 685.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3837565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.10, while it was recorded at 56.40 for the last single week of trading, and 59.01 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.95%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,647 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,614,115, which is approximately -3.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,465,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.19 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 34,967,545 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 37,811,222 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 541,966,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,745,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,004,523 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,187,190 shares during the same period.