BofA Securities lifts Coupang Inc. [CPNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.45 at the close of the session, down -0.96%.

Coupang Inc. stock is now 5.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPNG Stock saw the intraday high of $15.62 and lowest of $15.425 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.38, which means current price is +21.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 6763992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $19,757 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately -7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.8 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 112,965,460 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 113,339,766 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 1,040,191,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,496,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,105,846 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,103,504 shares during the same period.